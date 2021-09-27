Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing woman may have died in a crash in Douglas County, according to police.

The Cumberland Police Department said 43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson’s vehicle, a red Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate ALH-2987, was found Monday in Douglas County. The vehicle was involved in a crash on Sept. 16 in Douglas County in which a woman was found dead. Police believe that Anderson is the person who died in the crash, but official identification has not been made.

Anderson was last seen on September 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the Turtle Lake Casino. Anderson’s last known location was near South Range, Wis. in Douglas County, about 85 miles north of Turtle Lake, at 3:00 a.m. on September 17, according to police. Anderson was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minn. but never made it to her destination. She has friends and family in Minnesota.

Anyone with information about Anderson or her vehicle is asked to contact Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.