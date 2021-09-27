Eau Claire’s new Hy-Vee grocery store is ready to open its doors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After several months of construction the Hy-Vee grocery store on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire and is gearing up to open its doors for the first time. It is the fourth Hy-Vee to be built in Wisconsin and the first entirely reimagined store outside of Iowa.

Vice President of communications for Hy-Vee, Christina Gayman, says people are looking forward to having a Hy-Vee in the Chippewa Valley.

“I know this is a new market and people may have not been to a Hy-Vee before or have gone to one in other places and are excited to have one here,” Gayman said.

Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker says picking this location for the 92,000 square foot store just made sense.

“Eau Claire is a great town,” Edeker said. “I think it’s a town that’s right for a store like us to come in and be here and there’s a lot of Wisconsin towns that are like this and it’s a natural progression as we work this way.”

The Clairemont Avenue location has multiple options to check out items from your typical easier to self check out to a mobile Hy-Vee app where you can scan as you shop.

“This is the first time that I can think of that anybody’s done a large store like this with that scan and go technology,” Edeker said.

One thing you won’t see is your typical salad bar. With COVID-19 concerns, Edeker says self-serve services are on the back burner.

“Salad is one of those things that we used to put in large, large salad bars, and eventually we may get back to that, but it’s going to be a while,” Edeker said.

Aside from groceries, there are other shopping opportunities this Hy-Vee has to offer.

‘We have a DSW department, Joe Fresh clothing, W nail bar which is our fourth one to open within our eight-state region,” Gayman said.

The store also carries a Johnson Fitness & Wellness showroom where you can look at and try out exercise equipment. You can then order it right at the store to be delivered to your home. For those looking for a new look, a Pair Eyewear Kiosk is also located in the store. Shoppers also have access to a beauty department and a pharmacy. If you have a sweet tooth, a Candy Shoppe section is located in the center of the store with a large variety of candies and treats to chose from.

The dining area has a vast variety of foods to fit just about anyone’s cravings. There’s anything from a quick grab-and-go meal to a pub with a full bar and outdoor patio. This location also features a Long Island-inspired deli, a Wahlburgers, and a Starbucks.

With so many options to chose from and possibly something for everyone, Edeker says as the grocery store brand continues to expand the new Eau Claire Hy-Vee is an example of what the future stores will look like.

“Moving forward, they are going to all be like this,” Edeker said.

The grand opening will be Tuesday, September 28th with doors opening at 6 a.m.

Normal operating hours for Hy-Vee and their Fast and Fresh convivence store that opened this May will be seven days a week from 5 a.m. to midnight.

