Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel closed for maintenance until October 15

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Travelers in the Eau Claire area will be impacted by a road closure that is expected to last for nearly three weeks.

The Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel off of Highway 53 at the Highway 12/Highway 53 interchange will be closed as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation provides maintenance on the lighting in the tunnel from Monday, Sept. 27 until Friday, Oct. 15.

According to the DOT, traffic will be detoured along Highway 53 south to Interstate 94, where motorists can then exit onto Highway 93 from I-94. Other roads nearby, such as Clairemont Avenue and London Road, may experienced increase volume as travelers attempt to navigate around the tunnel closure.

The southbound WIS 93 exit ramp tunnel at the US 12/53 interchange in Eau Claire closes this morning today for roadway lighting maintenance; it’s expected to reopen Oct. 15. Tunnel traffic will be detoured via southbound US 53 to westbound I-94 to WIS 93. pic.twitter.com/B9WN3ZVg6a — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) September 27, 2021

