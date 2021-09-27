Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

TOWN OF RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two western Wisconsin counties and a three-hour standoff on Sunday evening.

48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony; attempting to flee or elude an officer as a vehicle operator, a felony; and resisting an officer after Martin reached speeds of 100 miles per hour on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Croix and Dunn counties fleeing law enforcement.

The felony charges carry a combined maximum penalty of 13 and a half years in prison and fines totaling $35,000 upon conviction. Martin also was cited for first offenses of operating while intoxicated and operating without a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office received tips of an erratic vehicle driving in the median, ditch, and swerving on the highway on I-94 Sunday afternoon. At 5:47 p.m., a deputy noticed the vehicle, a white Honda Accord, and began pursuit. When a Woodville Police Department officer attempted to stop the car near mile marker 25, the vehicle began speeding up, going over 80 miles per hour, and passed other vehicles on the road along the shoulder.

After increasing in speeds to 90 to 100 miles per hour, swerving and narrowly missed colliding with another vehicle during the pursuit, Wisconsin State Patrol set up spike strips at exit 45 near Menomonie. The tires of Martin’s car were deflated, and the vehicle came to a stop two miles later, near mile marker 47 in the Town of Rusk, in the grass past the right shoulder of the highway.

Martin refused law enforcement commands to exit the car, and after a standoff lasting about three hours, with the help of the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team, Martin was taken into custody at 9:12 p.m. Martin said he didn’t remember fleeing law enforcement, saying he had been blacking out a lot and didn’t know why he was in Wisconsin, but admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

During the standoff, traffic was delayed and diverted on I-94 for nearly three hours. From the time that St. Croix County deputies and Woodville police began pursuit to the time Martin was arrested, four hours and 25 minutes had elapsed.

Martin is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on $2,500 cash bond. Martin is also being held on a felony warrant issued in the state of Minnesota. Martin’s initial appearance was on Monday, Sept. 27 and his preliminary hearing is Thursday, Sept. 30 in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

