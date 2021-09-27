Advertisement

No one injured in apartment fire on Eau Claire’s west side

An ambulance with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue was dispatched to an apartment fire on Eau Claire's west side on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. No one was hurt in the fire.(Duane Wolter / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt during an apartment fire on Eau Claire’s west side Monday morning.

The fire occurred in the Oxbow Villas apartment complex on 10th Avenue near the Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the building at 11:26 a.m. Monday and dispatched six vehicles and 13 responders. The building was evacuated when officials arrived, and the fire was contained to a single apartment in the complex. The fire was extinguished, and one cat was rescued from the apartment. Residents of the complex, outside of those residing in the apartment that caught on fire, were to be allowed back in once the building was ventilated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department.

