Packers defeat 49ers 30-28 on Mason Crosby field goal as time expires

SANTA CLARA, Cal. (WSAW) - The Packers picked up their second win of the season in wild fashion, as Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The 49ers took the lead on a touchdown with 37 seconds left, but Aaron Rodgers led the Packers into field goal range with no timeouts to set up the game-winner.

The Packers entered the second half up 17-7, but the 49ers’ offense started to break through. That’s when the defense made a big stop to keep the Packers’ lead.

Aaron Rodgers finished 21-28 with 219 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones had 19 carries and 82 yards on the ground. Davante Adams had 10 completions for 90 yards.

The Packers opened the game up with a long 42-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard. After a face mask penalty on Yosh Nijman, the Packers would settle for a field goal.

After the defense was able to get a stop, Aaron Rodgers and the offense got the ball back midway through the first quarter. They reeled off a seven-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a short one-yard completion to Davante Adams. It was Adams’ first touchdown of the season. Through two drives, Rodgers was nine for nine with 127 yards.

On the ensuing possession, Jaire Alexander took advantage of a deep Jimmy Garrapolo pass and recorded his first interception of the year.

The Packers would fail to take advantage, getting stopping on fourth down at the 49ers’ three-yard line.

But on their next offensive possession after a long completion to Davante Adams, Aaron Jones punched in a touchdown from three yards out to give the Packers a 17-0 lead.

A long kick-off return gave the 49ers a position to score. A two-yard touchdown from Trey Lance cuts the lead to 17-7.

In the second half, the 49ers used that momentum to cut the deficit to three. A 13-play, 83-yard drive ended in an eight-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk.

After a few drives were stopped, the Packers were able to put together a long drive. Aaron Rodgers finds one of his favorite receivers Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 24-14.

But the 49ers offense wasn’t going away. Trey Sermon records his first NFL touchdown midway through the fourth quarter

With the 49ers threatening late, the Packers pull off a big defensive play. With pressure on Jimmy Garrapolo, he throws the ball behind his body and fumbles the ball. The Packers recovered it with under five minutes in the game.

