Advertisement

Pfizer tests COVID pill as preventive medicine

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Pfizer has started testing its potential COVID-19 treatment as a preventive medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact gets it.

The drugmaker said Monday that it will study the pill it is developing in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir in people who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone who is infected.

Pfizer plans to enroll 2,660 people in the late-stage study. Those participating will get either the treatment combination or a fake drug orally twice a day for five to 10 days.

Researchers expect that the use of ritonavir will help slow the breakdown of the potential treatment so it remains active longer to help fight the virus.

“If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early – before it has had a chance to replicate extensively,” Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Dr.Mikael Dolsten said in a statement from the drugmaker.

Pfizer Inc. also is studying its potential treatment in people who are already infected with the virus. It’s designed to be prescribed at the first sign of infection without requiring patients to be hospitalized. The drugmaker expects to see results from those studies by the end of the year.

The pill aims to block a key enzyme that the virus needs to replicate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
Small business owners wary about available federal COVID aid
Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid
A crash involving a semi in St. Croix County near Woodville blocked one lane of traffic in the...
Crash on I-94 eastbound Sunday near Woodville delays traffic for over one hour
He was taken by Mayo One Helicopter to a hospital for serious injuries.
Deer hunter hurt after ATV crash in Pepin County

Latest News

Jake Martinez competed this past weekend at the Palm Springs Open, a U.S. Kids Golf tournament....
11-year-old golfer sinks 2 holes-in-one
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic