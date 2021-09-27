Advertisement

Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation

Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation
Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation(Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -

Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation is a Fall Creek area non-profit with a mission to save unwanted horses from abuse, neglect, starvation and slaughter and to provide for their care and training.

The organization is holding a Fun Show & Open House Saturday, October 2, with registration at 11 a.m. and the show at noon.

The rescue is located at 2122 North 130th Avenue, Fall Creek.

Co-Owner Jen Stone and Vice President Jessica Bryan talk about the rescue and the horse show.

