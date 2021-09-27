Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -
Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation is a Fall Creek area non-profit with a mission to save unwanted horses from abuse, neglect, starvation and slaughter and to provide for their care and training.
The organization is holding a Fun Show & Open House Saturday, October 2, with registration at 11 a.m. and the show at noon.
The rescue is located at 2122 North 130th Avenue, Fall Creek.
Co-Owner Jen Stone and Vice President Jessica Bryan talk about the rescue and the horse show.
