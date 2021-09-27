Advertisement

Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers delivered for the Packers after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play. The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Packers defeat 49ers 30-28 on Mason Crosby field goal as time expires