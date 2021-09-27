Advertisement

Sen. Patrick Testin officially announces political future for Wisconsin

Sen. Testin announces political future for Wisconsin at Portage County's Republican Fall Rally...
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - State Sen. Patrick Testin officially announced his political future for Wisconsin at the Portage County Republican Party’s annual Fall Rally.

Testin announced he is running for Lieutenant Governor. He said he is running to bring people back into office that were lost in 2018 and 2020.

He said while Republicans hold the majority in office, “it isn’t enough to get Wisconsinites back on their feet.” He said if he is elected in 2022, he would focus on the same duties of the former Lieutenant Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch.

“She was kind of the jobs ambassador for the state of Wisconsin. I think that’s the approach I want to take on, and then take it a step further, with trying to take a look at our workforce development issues, be more proactive on providing more talent pipelines for our youth, and again setting up a clarion call that this is a great state to live and that hopefully, we could attract more people into the state of Wisconsin,” Testin said.

He said some of the actions that have happened over the last year gave him the extra push to run for the position.

