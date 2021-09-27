Advertisement

Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have died after a multiple-vehicle crash on East Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The Eau Claire Police Department said 81-year-old Elaine Lambrecht of Eau Claire died at the scene of the crash and 61-year-old Mary Socha of Eau Claire died at a local hospital due to injuries from the crash.

No other people were hurt as a result of the crash, which involved at least three vehicles, two of which sustained severe damage. The crash occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. on East Clairemont Avenue westbound at the intersection with University Drive.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol provided assistance for crash reconstruction. The crash is under investigation.

On Sunday, the Eau Claire Police Department closed a section of Clairemont Avenue after the crash. The closure lasted several hours into the evening.

