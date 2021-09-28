Advertisement

Assembly to vote on critical race theory ban, mandating civics and cursive Tuesday

The measures will be voted on Tuesday but face almost certain vetoes if they make it to Gov....
The measures will be voted on Tuesday but face almost certain vetoes if they make it to Gov. Tony Evers.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill up for passage in the state Assembly.

The measure up for an Assembly vote Tuesday would also have to pass the state Senate before it would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, where it almost certainly would be vetoed.

The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature. Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill up for approval in the state Assembly. The measure being voted on Tuesday would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the measure, saying the country faces a “civics education crisis.”

Groups representing private schools, including those in Wisconsin’s voucher program, oppose having the requirement to teach civics placed on them. The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education.

All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under a bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly. The bill’s sponsors, including former teacher state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, say teaching cursive will stimulate different parts of the brain and improve the education of students. Opponents, including groups that represent school boards, superintendents and administrators, say it could be a costly mandate and time would be better spent teaching more modern forms of communication.

