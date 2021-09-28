Advertisement

Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers Annual Fundraiser

The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute Band
red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape
red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape(Storyblocks)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute Band will perform at Memorial High School Auditorium on Sunday, October 9.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $15.

Barb Teslaw and Russ Atter, with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers, talk about the concert and the work of crime stoppers.

Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers website
Facebook page

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was arrested Sunday and charged with...
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

Latest News

The Master Singers at the Pablo Center at the Confluence
The Master Singers Concert
Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation
Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin cheese quesadillas
Recipes featuring Wisconsin cheese
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin
Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala