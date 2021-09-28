Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers Annual Fundraiser
The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute Band
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute Band will perform at Memorial High School Auditorium on Sunday, October 9.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door for $15.
Barb Teslaw and Russ Atter, with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers, talk about the concert and the work of crime stoppers.
