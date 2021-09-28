Advertisement

ECPD joins community members for cookout

A cookout Saturday afternoon in Carson Park brought together law enforcement and community members.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A cookout Saturday afternoon in Carson Park brought together law enforcement and community members for discussion.

Local Community Activist, Larry Mboga, organized the event.

Over 50 members of the community and Eau Claire Police Department were invited to share a meal and get to know each other.

Mboga says that police need a community and the community needs police, so trust is big.

“It would be nice for us to always know that people serve us, who protect us. It’s always nice for police to know the people they protect,” Mboga said.

Riley Mclennan of the ECPD says they’re thankful for neighborhood support and the chance to connect with community members.

Mboga has hosted similar cookouts before, as well as soccer games and walks in the park.

