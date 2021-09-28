Fast charger for electric vehicles installed in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Electric vehicle drivers have a new option for a quick “charge” in the Chippewa Valley.

Dunn Energy Cooperative installed a fast charger at the 29 Pines Eau Claire Travel Center in Chippewa County. This is the first along the Highway 12-29 corridor between Baldwin and Eau Claire.

Monday, representatives from area chambers of commerce joined the co-op to officially energize the charger for use.

Dunn Energy Cooperative General Manager and CEO Jesse Singerhouse says there are many advantages to electric vehicles.

“They’re low maintenance, they have a lot of zip to them when you go to take off, they’re good handling in the winter because of the weight. I think people are really going to embrace electric vehicles in the future,” said Singerhouse.

Nearly any electric vehicle can fill up, but Teslas will need an adapter to use the charger. The co-op believes filling the charging deserts in rural Wisconsin is important for lessening range anxiety and promoting electric vehicles.

