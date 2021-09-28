Advertisement

Fast charger for electric vehicles installed in Chippewa County

By WEAU
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Electric vehicle drivers have a new option for a quick “charge” in the Chippewa Valley.

Dunn Energy Cooperative installed a fast charger at the 29 Pines Eau Claire Travel Center in Chippewa County. This is the first along the Highway 12-29 corridor between Baldwin and Eau Claire.

Monday, representatives from area chambers of commerce joined the co-op to officially energize the charger for use.

Dunn Energy Cooperative General Manager and CEO Jesse Singerhouse says there are many advantages to electric vehicles.

“They’re low maintenance, they have a lot of zip to them when you go to take off, they’re good handling in the winter because of the weight. I think people are really going to embrace electric vehicles in the future,” said Singerhouse.

Nearly any electric vehicle can fill up, but Teslas will need an adapter to use the charger. The co-op believes filling the charging deserts in rural Wisconsin is important for lessening range anxiety and promoting electric vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
Small business owners wary about available federal COVID aid
Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash

Latest News

Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.
New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holding a goat in Amery, Wis. celebrating Wisconsin Agricultural...
Gov. Evers celebrates Agricultural Tourism Week
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Eau Claire’s new Hy-Vee grocery store is ready to open its doors
Annual Cranberry Harvest Begins
Annual Cranberry Harvest Begins