Flags to fly at half-staff for Fond du Lac officer who died from COVID-19 complications

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor the Fond du Lac police officer who died from COVID-19 complications last week, just a day after his second child was born.

Services for Joseph Kurer is set for the same day. Following a visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, his body will be taken to Zacherl Funeral Home where he will be buried with full law enforcement and military honors.

Kurer died last Wednesday after contracting COVID-19 while on duty. He is survived by his wife and two children, the second of whom was born Tuesday, the day before he died, as well as by his parents and a sister.

Kurer joined the Fond du Lac police force in August 2018, serving as a member of the department’s Tactical Field Force Team, Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and most recently he was certified as a Field Training Officer, the post noted.

He also served a sergeant with the U.S. Army Wisconsin National Guard.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office released an executive order Tuesday directing flags across the state fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 29. The governor previously stated the order was coming in a statement mourning the Fond du Lac officer.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.