Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The wait is over. Hy-Vee, the 92,000 square-foot grocery store giant on Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire is open to the public.

Hundreds of shoppers lined the block, some even overnight, ahead of the grand opening, doors-open at 6 a.m.

Hy-Vee executives and staff cheered and clapped to welcome each and every one of the over 700 shoppers in line to see the brand new state of the art reimagined grocery store.

Customers and staff joined Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday to ‘stop, shop, and roll.’

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.