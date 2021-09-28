La Crosse PD preparing for Oktoberfest weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 60th anniversary of Oktoberfest is approaching, bringing with it many visitors from outside of La Crosse.

Lt. Linnea Miller with the La Crosse Police Department (LCPD) wants to remind attendees about the rules and regulations that need to be followed during the event.

“We have a lot of alcohol consumed during the weekend, and if you’re underage, you are subject to be receiving some type of underage drinking ticket,” Miller said. “There’s also no public consumption, so if you’re out on sidewalks, streets, alleys, you can not be consuming alcohol or have open intoxicants.”

Miller says the department is receiving help from different law enforcement agencies to police the festival.

Extra volunteers will also be used to staff the Third Street Aid Station, which is positioned in the Subway parking lot at 3rd and Pearl Street.

The station is available for people who may need assistance in variety of ways.

“The aid station is here to help with those that maybe need direction, maybe need to charge a phone, or maybe they get lost or disconnected with the group that they came with,” LCPD Sgt. Cory Brandl said. “They can come here and try and help coordinate to get back connected with their group.”

Brandl adds Tri-State Ambulance will also be staging at the station to address any medical concerns.

Overall, the LCPD is asking the public to be responsible and vigilant throughout Oktoberfest weekend.

“Be safe, be observant, and be very patient, there’s going to be a lot of people coming into town for the weekend,” Miller expressed. “Take care of you and your family, make sure that they’re safe, you’re watching your children, keeping them in a safe place.”

The department is also asking the community to be aware of increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning on Thursday and lasting through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.