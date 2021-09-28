Advertisement

Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year was claimed last week, the agency announced on Tuesday, with a huge payout.

David Larson claimed his $3 million Mega Millions prize on Sept. 23. His ticket was sold at a New Berlin convenience store.

Quick Pick BP Food/Naila Inc. received $60,000 as part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, the lottery explained.

The Wisconsin Lottery noted that New Berlin has been quite a lucky city, saying a West Allis man bought a ticket there in 2019 worth over $784 million. This was the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The current jackpot for Mega Millions is at $22 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

