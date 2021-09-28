Man taken into custody after Trempealeau County drug bust

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody Thursday after authorities discovered over 100 grams of methamphetamine in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, Sept. 23, shortly after 11:05 p.m. 34-year-old Shane T. Lancour of La Crosse, was taken into custody in Galesville, Wis.

Investigators discovered more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine during the course of the investigation.

Lancour was taken to the Trempealeau County Jail where he was booked in for suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

The incident remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

