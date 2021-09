EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Master Singers presents its 29th season with the opening concert, “America, My Home 2021: Sing Gently” Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m.

It is a virtual concert recorded at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The Pablo Center at the Confluence - Eau Claire

