Menomonie school board approves requirement for face coverings in grades K-6

Masks will be required for K-6 students until either COVID-19 transmission levels go down or...
Masks will be required for K-6 students until either COVID-19 transmission levels go down or vaccines become available for children ages 11 and under.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin school district will require masks for its younger students.

In a letter from School District of the Menomonie Area District Administrator Joe Zydowsky, the updated COVID-19 plan will require the use of face coverings for all students in grades kindergarten through 6th grade until those students are eligible to become vaccinated against the virus.

The new plan makes the requirement effective Sept. 27, but the district is allowing a grace period for families to talk to their students about the new expectations and to acquire masks. The district is also providing families a limited number of masks, but iterated that families are responsible for providing children with them.

If community transmission levels drop before vaccines are approved for children ages 11 and under, the school board said it may revisit the decision. Zydowsky wrote that the district has no plans to require students to be vaccinated. Due to federal mandates, all people aboard public transportation, including school buses, are required to wear masks.

Previously, masks were optional but strongly encouraged inside school buildings, particularly for unvaccinated individuals, according to the district’s 2021-22 COVID-19 plan that was last updated on Sept. 13. On that date, the district amended its quarantine procedures to shorten the time for quarantine for close contacts or even make it optional in some cases. A teacher at that school board meeting suggested that elementary school-aged children should be required to wear masks.

Zydowsky has previously supported mask requirements in the district, stating at the Sept. 13 board meeting that it would be his choice of the options available to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the vast majority of school districts in Wisconsin, including SDMA, are experiencing a high transmission rate of COVID-19, defined as over 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period in the district. As of Monday, the SDMA’s number was 375.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, with 103 confirmed total cases among all people, not just school-aged children, in the district. The DHS COVID-19 data dashboard also shows that Dunn County has a “very high” COVID-19 case activity level as of last Wednesday.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases among students and three among staff as of Monday. The district’s COVID-19 resources, including its plan and dashboard, are available on the SDMA website.

