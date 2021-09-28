Advertisement

National Voter Registration Day in Eau Claire

Booths at the temporary location of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Community Table...
Booths at the temporary location of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Community Table and Altoona Public Library are still open.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, and a local organization is celebrating.

Volunteers with Chippewa Valley Votes, a non-partisan group, are stationed across Eau Claire to help people register to vote.

People are welcome to visit any of these sites and are advised to bring their Wis. driver’s license or Wis. photo ID card if possible.

People can also get help re-registering if they have moved, or with checking their registration status.

Volunteer, Angie Swenson-Holzinger, says it’s important that everyone’s able to cast their ballot.

“Democracy is a participation sport, so it’s really important that we’re all voting. So, please make sure to get your registration up to date and help those around you to do the same,” Swenson-Holzinger said.

According to CVV, over 25,000 eligible voters in Eau Claire County are not registered.

Booths at the temporary location of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Community Table and Altoona Public Library are still open, but only until 6:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

