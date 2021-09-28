Advertisement

New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire

Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.
Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.(WEAU)
By WEAU
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Joshua Cameron of New Richmond is sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the shooting death of a man in August.

Cameron and another man, Sovereignty Sovereign, had been charged with reckless homicide among other charges in St. Croix County.

Authorities say Cameron fired shots from his van back in August and the shots hit a man inside his quadraplex unit. The victim died after sustaining a gun shot wound to his thigh.

Sovereign is due in court Wednesday.

copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
Small business owners wary about available federal COVID aid
Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash

Latest News

Electric vehicle charger installed in Chippewa Co.
Fast charger for electric vehicles installed in Chippewa County
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holding a goat in Amery, Wis. celebrating Wisconsin Agricultural...
Gov. Evers celebrates Agricultural Tourism Week
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Eau Claire’s new Hy-Vee grocery store is ready to open its doors
Annual Cranberry Harvest Begins
Annual Cranberry Harvest Begins