New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Joshua Cameron of New Richmond is sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the shooting death of a man in August.

Cameron and another man, Sovereignty Sovereign, had been charged with reckless homicide among other charges in St. Croix County.

Authorities say Cameron fired shots from his van back in August and the shots hit a man inside his quadraplex unit. The victim died after sustaining a gun shot wound to his thigh.

Sovereign is due in court Wednesday.

