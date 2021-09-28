Advertisement

One person dead after motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic was rerouted.
As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic was rerouted.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in St. Croix County.

Authorities identified the man to be 35-year-old Steven R. Benner of Wilson, Wis.

The incident represents the eighth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-94, near milepost 14, in the Town of Pleasant Valley Saturday at 6:11 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Benner dead.

Authorities say Benner was traveling westbound on I-94. From statements at the scene, motorists had come upon Benner lying in the roadway after crashing his bike. It appeared that Benner had attempted emergency breaking in an attempt to avoid something in the roadway, which resulted in him losing control of the bike.

Benner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic was rerouted for approximately three hours in order to process the scene.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Baldwin Police Department, United Fire Departments and Baldwin EMS,WI State Patrol, St. Croix County Highway Shop and the St. Croix County Medical Examiners Office.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was arrested Sunday and charged with...
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

Latest News

A cookout Saturday afternoon in Carson Park brought together law enforcement and community...
ECPD joins community members for cookout
Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to...
Wisconsin Assembly passes critical race theory ban; heads to Senate
The bill’s authors contend the postcards are subverting federal health privacy laws.
Wisconsin Senate OKs bill sealing vaccination mailings
Booths at the temporary location of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Community Table...
National Voter Registration Day in Eau Claire