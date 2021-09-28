One person dead after motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in St. Croix County.

Authorities identified the man to be 35-year-old Steven R. Benner of Wilson, Wis.

The incident represents the eighth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-94, near milepost 14, in the Town of Pleasant Valley Saturday at 6:11 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Benner dead.

Authorities say Benner was traveling westbound on I-94. From statements at the scene, motorists had come upon Benner lying in the roadway after crashing his bike. It appeared that Benner had attempted emergency breaking in an attempt to avoid something in the roadway, which resulted in him losing control of the bike.

Benner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic was rerouted for approximately three hours in order to process the scene.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Baldwin Police Department, United Fire Departments and Baldwin EMS,WI State Patrol, St. Croix County Highway Shop and the St. Croix County Medical Examiners Office.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.