Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge

By KOVR staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Firefighters responded to a fire inside a highway overpass on Sunday and discovered that someone had removed an access plate from the bridge and was living inside.

It was Sunday morning when calls came in about smoke coming from inside the overpass.

Crews were able to put out the fire. The exact cause has not been released, but no one was hurt in the fire.

More than 24 hours later, the opening remains uncovered, surrounded by debris and a mattress below.

The person who was apparently living inside the overpass even set up camp with an end table.

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade said it was a process for crews just to get inside, requiring air monitoring and vital checks because of the toxic air inside.

Though there was damage to the road, the situation could’ve been a lot worse had flames gotten to the wood frame of the overpass.

“Well, it’s terrifying because my idea is that it’s undermining our road. That’s taking the safety of other people and putting it at jeopardy,” Simone Levesque said.

She said she thinks about the safety of drivers when she looks at this photo of a mattress being pulled out from inside the Highway 160 overpass.

“That’s a problem. Why are they choosing this? That’s my question,” Levesque said.

