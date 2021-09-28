School District of La Crosse launches mobile preschool

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse’s is launching a mobile preschool.

According to a release from the School District of La Crosse, the new program is intended to offer a positive preschool experience and community outreach opportunity to young children and families in the La Crosse area.

The mobile preschool is a renovated RV that has been designed like a building preschool classroom including a play area, a working kitchen, bathroom, and table area for meals and snacks.

It is an alternative option to the traditional La Crosse preschool choices offered.

Students enrolled in the district’s mobile preschool are anticipated to experience high-quality research and play-based preschool programming that is aligned with district preschool learning targets, while also focusing on social and pre-academic skills.

Early Childhood/4K Program Support Coordinator Jennifer Kalis, says the aim is to provide a positive preschool experience.

“The idea for a traveling site was born out of a need to provide a preschool program that is flexible to address the needs of children who are not being served through other traditional preschool options due to a variety of situations including children experiencing homelessness or who are not located near an existing traditional preschool program,” Kalis said. “Our aim is to provide all young children with a positive preschool experience which will help them build a strong relationship with the school system and an intentional transition to kindergarten with the skills and dispositions to be successful in school and life.”

The mobile preschool operates Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Badger Hickey Park located at 1007 Palace Place on the northside of La Crosse.

Families interested in learning more about the district’s mobile preschool program or how to enroll their child can visit their website, or call the preschool office at (608)789-700

