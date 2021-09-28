Advertisement

Senate Republicans to vote on Gov. Evers’ cabinet confirmations

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is surrounded by Democratic...
FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is surrounded by Democratic lawmakers and members of his Cabinet at a Capitol news conference in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the state Senate are set to take confirmation votes on four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet secretaries.

Such confirmation votes once were a pro forma courtesy but they’ve morphed into another partisan battleground after Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes; Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim; and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski.

Not on the list is Sandra Naas, Evers’ pick to replace Natural Resources Board Chairman Fred Prehn.

