Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was arrested Sunday and charged with...
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

Latest News

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
A group poses in front of the Traveling Vietnam Wall on its last trip to Oshkosh in 2016.
Traveling Vietnam Wall returning to Oshkosh
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
Preparing for Oktoberfest
La Crosse PD Preparing for Oktoberfest
Last week, the plan commission voted to recommend the rezoning request.
Apartment plans for The Regency Inn move forward