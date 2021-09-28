Advertisement

UW official: Cooped up year helps spark big freshman numbers

A school officials says University of Wisconsin-Madison’s record freshman enrollment this fall...
A school officials says University of Wisconsin-Madison’s record freshman enrollment this fall is due in part to pent-up demand.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A school officials says University of Wisconsin-Madison’s record freshman enrollment this fall is due in part to pent-up demand among high school graduates who spent much of last year taking classes online. Nearly 8,500 new freshman enrolled at the state’s largest public university earlier this month. That’s up 12 percent and nearly 1,000 freshman from the previous record set in fall 2019. UW-Madison Provost Karl Scholz says in addition to the interest from students who navigated through COVID-19 protocols, the university’s reputation and standing was a factor in the record numbers. The school says that nearly 3,900 students, or about 26 percent of the freshman class, are Wisconsin residents. Scholz says that’s the most in 20 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was arrested Sunday and charged with...
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

Latest News

A group poses in front of the Traveling Vietnam Wall on its last trip to Oshkosh in 2016.
Traveling Vietnam Wall returning to Oshkosh
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
Preparing for Oktoberfest
La Crosse PD Preparing for Oktoberfest
Last week, the plan commission voted to recommend the rezoning request.
Apartment plans for The Regency Inn move forward
Debt Ceiling
UWEC Economics Professor Explains Debt Ceiling