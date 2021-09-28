Vehicle fire closes right lane of Highway 53 northbound near Bloomer

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A vehicle fire is affecting traffic on Highway 53 northbound near Bloomer Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:12 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the right lane of Highway 53 north of Bloomer, or one mile past the Highway 64 exit, was closed due to the fire at mile marker 114.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office estimated it would take one hour to clear the scene. As of 2:35 p.m. there were slight traffic delays extending back to the Highway 64 exit.

Motorists in the area can exit onto Highway 64 east, then turn left and travel north on County Highway SS to New Auburn and exit back onto Highway 53 from there to bypass the vehicle fire.

No other details were immediately available.

