Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $100 million for mental health programs in schools

Assembly Republicans say the bill is designed to address mental health needs of students who have been suffering throughout the pandemic.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.

The measure up for approval Tuesday faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

Republican Rep. Jon Plumer, of Lodi, says the bill he sponsored is designed to address mental health needs of students who have been suffering throughout the pandemic.

