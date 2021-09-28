Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting guidelines

Republicans want to make the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to approve guidelines for drawing new political boundary lines that require making the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.

Those Republican-drawn maps solidified GOP majorities in the Legislature and have been identified as among the most gerrymandered in the country.

The Legislature is preparing to vote on new maps this year as part of the once-a-decade job of redistricting. Democrats, voting rights advocates and others pushing to have a nonpartisan commission draw maps instead of the Legislature oppose the resolution up for approval Tuesday in the Senate and Assembly.

