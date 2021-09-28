Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate OKs bill sealing vaccination mailings

The bill’s authors contend the postcards are subverting federal health privacy laws.
The bill’s authors contend the postcards are subverting federal health privacy laws.(Clay Falls)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate has approved a Republican-authored bill that would require government agencies, schools and day cares to seal any mailings that could reveal someone’s vaccination status.

The bill’s authors, Rep. Shae Sortwell and Sen. Kathy Bernier, contend county health departments have been sending postcards to people implying that their children may be behind on vaccinations, subverting federal health privacy laws. The group Vaccine Choice Wisconsin argued in a letter to lawmakers that anyone could read the postcards, assume someone hasn’t been vaccinated and target them.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. The Assembly passed it June. It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was arrested Sunday and charged with...
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

Latest News

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to...
Wisconsin Assembly passes critical race theory ban; heads to Senate
The proposal would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy...
Evers proposes nearly $25M package targeting agriculture
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that it was "outrageous" that Republicans planned to spend...
Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a ‘boondoggle’
Republicans want to make the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting guidelines