Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation

The bill would make intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an...
The bill would make intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate was set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion guilty of a felony.

The Republican-authored measure would require any health care provider present at the time of an abortion that results in a child born alive to provide the same level of care that any reasonable provider would give to any other child born alive.

Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

The bill also would make intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.

Wisconsin Ethics Commission records show multiple groups have registered against the bill, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The Wisconsin Catholic Conference, Wisconsin Family Action and Wisconsin Right to Life have registered in support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville, Minn. was arrested Sunday and charged with...
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase on I-94 Sunday

Latest News

Republicans want to make the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting guidelines
FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is surrounded by Democratic...
Senate Republicans to vote on Gov. Evers’ cabinet confirmations
The bill would increase the penalty from a $500 fine to a felony punishable by three-and-a-half...
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties
Assembly Republicans say the bill is designed to address mental health needs of students who...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $100 million for mental health programs in schools