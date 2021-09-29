Advertisement

BRITTANY RISLER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brittany Risler for the Sunshine Award. Brittany is always a pleasure to be around. Whenever you walk into the lab at Mayo Clinic, she always greets you with a smile on her face and does everything she can to make things go as smooth as possible. She goes above and beyond every single day for every patient and employee that walks inside the building. She truly has a heart of gold.

Ariana Beighley

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff greeted and cheered until every last customer in line made it into the building at 6 a.m....
Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds
The incident remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Man taken into custody after Trempealeau County drug bust
Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed
Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.
New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue

Latest News

DR. MICHAEL HARTMAN AND THE MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM EMERGENCY ROOM TEAM
GROUP HEALTH COOPERATIVE OF EAU CLAIRE
MELINDA ROHDE
LAURIE OSBERG