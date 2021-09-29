EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brittany Risler for the Sunshine Award. Brittany is always a pleasure to be around. Whenever you walk into the lab at Mayo Clinic, she always greets you with a smile on her face and does everything she can to make things go as smooth as possible. She goes above and beyond every single day for every patient and employee that walks inside the building. She truly has a heart of gold.

Ariana Beighley

