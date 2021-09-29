Advertisement

Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch 2nd NL wild card spot

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West.

The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.

Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.

