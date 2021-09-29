Advertisement

COVID-19 meets critical activity levels in 21 Wisconsin counties

The state itself is also three quarters of the way to reaching critical levels of coronavirus.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More counties in Wisconsin have hit the state’s highest level of COVID-19 case activity Wednesday, including some in the south central region.

Twenty-one counties in the state were identified as having “critical” levels of case activity, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, which is more than a quarter of the counties in the state. This is up from eight the week before.

Adams, Richland and Fond du Lac County were all among counties added to the new level Wednesday.

Wednesday also marks the first time in at least five months that no counties fell below “very high” levels of case activities. The state’s COVID-19 data for this metric only goes back to April on the dashboard.

Dane, Rock and Walworth Counties are among a group of counties with a shrinking COVID-19 case activity.

DHS confirmed 2,806 new cases on Wednesday, with the seven-day rolling average ticking up slightly to 2,532. The addition of these cases means there have now been 724,681 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighteen people have also died Wednesday of the virus. DHS notes that 7,979 people have died in total.

Over 56% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and more than 53% have completed their vaccine series. So far this week, 9,339 doses were administered.

