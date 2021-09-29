Advertisement

The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.(Culver's)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They thought it was a joke.

One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn’t it beautiful?

Posted by Culver's on Thursday, April 1, 2021

A simple April Fools’ Day tweet about a Butterburger topped with a giant cheese curd. Little did the people at Culver’s know about what they unleashed: hungry customers pleading and petitioning for the imaginary Curderburger to come to life.

And, they will soon get their wish, but just for one day.

On October 15 – also known as National Cheese Curd Day, naturally – Culver’s restaurants across the country will be serving up Curderburgers to hungry fans.

They are warning customers to bring their appetites because the burgers are going to be big. According to the company, a Curderburger will be a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

The company will also be giving away Curderburger t-shirts. Diners who try one and then upload either a picture of them eating it or a photo of their receipt to Culver’s Curderburger webpage by Oct. 22 will be entered to win one.

