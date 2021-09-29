Advertisement

DNR confirms epizootic hemorrhagic disease in La Crosse County deer

The disease was detected after a landowner reported eight dead deer on a 200-acre property...
The disease was detected after a landowner reported eight dead deer on a 200-acre property south of La Crosse.(David Kenyon | Michigan DNR)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms that a tissue sample collected from a deer in La Crosse County has tested positive for the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

According to a release from the DNR, the disease was detected after a landowner reported eight dead deer on a 200-acre property south of La Crosse.

The DNR says the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease can be carried by midges, which are small flies also known as biting gnats or no-see-ums.

The virus does not infect humans even if a person handles infected deer, eats venison from infected deer or are bitten by infected midges.

The DNR also says the clinical signs of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in deer include excessive salivation or foaming around the nose and mouth, appearing weak and approachable by humans, and carcasses found in or near water sources, as infected deer will often lay in water to cool down or drink.

People can learn more by visiting the DNR website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
Staff greeted and cheered until every last customer in line made it into the building at 6 a.m....
Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds

Latest News

The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday against federal officials and about 20...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
The state Legislature on Tuesday approved guidelines for drawing new political boundary lines.
Evers: ‘Unlikely’ he would OK maps based on current ones
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section is calling on Congress to pass the...
Engineering group calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill
Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed