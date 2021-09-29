DNR confirms epizootic hemorrhagic disease in La Crosse County deer

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms that a tissue sample collected from a deer in La Crosse County has tested positive for the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

According to a release from the DNR, the disease was detected after a landowner reported eight dead deer on a 200-acre property south of La Crosse.

The DNR says the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease can be carried by midges, which are small flies also known as biting gnats or no-see-ums.

The virus does not infect humans even if a person handles infected deer, eats venison from infected deer or are bitten by infected midges.

The DNR also says the clinical signs of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in deer include excessive salivation or foaming around the nose and mouth, appearing weak and approachable by humans, and carcasses found in or near water sources, as infected deer will often lay in water to cool down or drink.

People can learn more by visiting the DNR website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.