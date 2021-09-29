EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Dr. Michael Hartman and the Mayo Clinic Health System Emergency Room Team to have the Sunshine Award. My husband was recently in the Mayo Clinic ER in Eau Claire with covid and was cared for by Dr. Hartman and an extremely caring group of health care workers. Everyone we came in contact with was professional, caring, and kind. Although I’m sure these amazing people are exhausted from their continued care of covid patients, we never saw the exhaustion. All they showed us was a beautiful example of others giving of themselves to care for others. These truly are the heroes of our time and deserve our respect, admiration, and prayers. Thank you, Dr. Hartman and all the healthcare workers in the ER, for showing us life’s very best in action.

Sharon Kappus

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.