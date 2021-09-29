Eau Claire man suspected of arson and criminal damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is suspected of arson and criminal damage.

An Eau Claire man is being given recommended charges of one count of arson of building, repeater, a second count of felony criminal damage to property, repeater, a third count of burglary of a building or dwelling, repeater, a fourth count of criminal damage to property, repeater, and a fifth count of disorderly conduct, repeater.

Authorities took 48 year-old Cuong Van Nguyen into custody.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a report of a potential burglary on Aug. 21, 2021, at 3021 Mall Drive #3 (Salon Service Group).

It appeared a fire was started at the broken window and smoke was still observed inside the building. It was reported to authorities that the owner of Happy Nails was evicted from the building and was supposed to be out of the building by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021.

It was also reported to authorities that a vehicle belonging to Happy Nails was parked at the rear of the building and it was not supposed to be. It was advised to authorities that the vehicle was damaged.

The rear window was broken on the vehicle. The window appeared to be broken with a rock, which was located near the driver’s door, outside the vehicle.

The vehicle was said to be left behind was because employees moved all the items out of the business and needed people to drive vehicles that contained items.

It was reported to authorities that one male employee in particular was upset because they were getting evicted.

One employee observed Nguyen outside Happy Nails with customers pointing to the Noodle Wrap and looking at surveillance cameras.

Authorities were then shown a video that shows the arson suspect breaking the exterior window of the building with a rock, dumping some kind of accelerate into the window, on the frame and on the floor, and then reaching through window to light the fire. The subsequent explosion of fire does appear to engulf the suspect, who then runs away northeast.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab then had blood samples tested that linked with Nguyen.

He will have a court hearing Nov. 10.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.