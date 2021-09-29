Advertisement

Eau Claire man suspected of possessing child pornography

On Sept 29. authorities took him into custody.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is being given recommended charges of four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, on Sept 29. authorities took 25-year-old Simon M. Rose of Eau Claire into custody and took him to the police department for an interview.

On July 13. Cybertips led authorities to find multiple video files containing pornographic material of minors.

Additionally, after authorities received a warrant response from ‘Dropbox’, authorities then were led to a ‘Dropbox’ folder containing approximately 621 files that appeared to be all pornographic material.

Rose admitted to authorities to having a Gmail account which was the account associated with the Cybertips. He also admitted to knowingly possessing several videos which were pornographic videos of apparent minors.

Rose did admit to authorities to possessing the videos and also advised that the girls depicted in the videos were ‘too young.’ He made several comments indicating that he ‘was wrong’ for what he had done as he had known the material he had saved included underage girls.

Rose will have a court hearing Nov. 10.

