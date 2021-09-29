ECPD crosswalk enforcement project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire community members may have noticed a little extra law enforcement presence at crosswalks Wednesday.

Officers with the Eau Claire Police Department were monitoring intersections at Farwell and State Streets as well as Fifth Avenue, as part of the department’s crosswalk enforcement project.

Community members raised the issue of drivers not yielding to pedestrians.

Officer Josh Miller says the project was an educational effort, and only warnings were issued, not tickets.

“At some point we may have to, but at this point we just kind of wanted to get the word out there and build the awareness a little bit,” Miller said.

Officers issued a total of 15 warnings as part of the enforcement project. A ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian can cost you $175.

