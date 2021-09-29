Educating the Hmong community about Marsy’s Law

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association hoped to educate community members about victim’s rights with a forum for the Eau Claire and Dunn County Hmong communities Tuesday.

Victims in crimes have certain rights due to Marsy’s Law, which ensures those rights are protected in court.

Speakers shared information and resources available for victims at the event.

True Vue, Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association Executive Director, says it’s the first outreach event like this and she hopes it helps to spread the word about Marsy’s law.

“I think culturally specific I think understanding our needs in the Hmong community are very different a lot of people might not understand what their rights are, so it is very important to have them understand this set of tools if they do become a victim of a crime,” Vue said.

Vue also says she knows not everyone is comfortable coming forward as a victim of a crime and she encourages people to learn more about Marsy’s law.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.