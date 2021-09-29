Engineering group calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Wisconsin Section is calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate Aug. 10 with bipartisan support. Wisconsin’s senators split on the vote. Democrat Tammy Baldwin supported the bill. Republican Ron Johnson opposed it.

In its most recent report card, the ASCE gave Wisconsin’s infrastructure a C. The entire nation received a C-.

“We are under invested in many of our infrastructure areas. And so to continue being successful as a state both in commerce as well as in recreation and for tourism, we need to invest in our infrastructure,” Wisconsin ASCE member Ken Mika said.

He said Wisconsin would receive an additional $5.5 billion for roads if the infrastructure bill becomes law. The state would also receive federal dollars for other projects.

Mika said the bill’s price tag, which is more than $1 trillion is high but necessary.

“The reason why it is this high is because we continue to kick the can down the road and expect future generations to continue to pay for our infrastructure and we’ve gotten to the point of where our infrastructure is managed to where we only make repairs when there’s an emergency,” he said.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.