Advertisement

Evers: ‘Unlikely’ he would OK maps based on current ones

The state Legislature on Tuesday approved guidelines for drawing new political boundary lines.
The state Legislature on Tuesday approved guidelines for drawing new political boundary lines.(AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says it’s unlikely he will sign into law any maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature that are based on the current ones instead of starting from scratch. The state Legislature on Tuesday approved guidelines for drawing new political boundary lines that require making the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago. Those Republican-drawn maps enacted in 2011 solidified GOP majorities in the Legislature and have been identified as among the most gerrymandered in the country. The Legislature is preparing to vote on new maps this year as part of the once-a-decade job of redistricting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon
Staff greeted and cheered until every last customer in line made it into the building at 6 a.m....
Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds

Latest News

The disease was detected after a landowner reported eight dead deer on a 200-acre property...
DNR confirms epizootic hemorrhagic disease in La Crosse County deer
The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday against federal officials and about 20...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section is calling on Congress to pass the...
Engineering group calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill
Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed