The Falling Leaves Art Tour includes stops in Augusta, Fairchild and Fall Creek.

It runs October 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This is the 18th year and there are 18 stops with 30 artists, 5 of which are new. The stops include private studios and public places.

Jerry Campbell of Justorian Alpacas, talks about the tour.

