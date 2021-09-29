Advertisement

Former Wisconsin juvenile court judge pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Brett Blomme
Brett Blomme(Dane County Jail/WKOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former juvenile court judge in Wisconsin has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of distributing child pornography.

Brett Blomme, a onetime Milwaukee County children’s court judge, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years in prison on each count. Sentencing is scheduled on Dec. 22.

The state Department of Justice began investigating the 39-year-old Blomme in February. Investigators received a tip that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

Blomme faces seven counts of child porn possession in state court, although the federal plea deal is said to resolve all state and federal charges for “any known criminal conduct.”

