GROUP HEALTH COOPERATIVE OF EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

On Friday, September 17th, a team of volunteers from Group Health Cooperative participated in the United Way Day of Caring for non-profits. Twelve volunteers cleaned the landscape and painted the handrails at First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls. The exterior of the church has never looked better. They were hard working and energetic. They kept me busy with four trips to the hardware store, three trips to the land fill, and my Fit-Bit said I put on five miles. Everyone at the church is so extremely pleased and thankful. Job well done, Group Health Cooperative! You deserve the Sunshine Award!

Gene Peissig

